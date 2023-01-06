The guest artist at the Fountain Hills Art League meeting on Jan. 9 is Marless Fellows, who will demonstrate oil painting with many of her artwork on sale. The complimentary event will be held at 6 p.m. at the Community Center and the public is welcome to attend.
Fellows’ art was first influenced by her father who would draw little cartoon elephants. As a child, these drawings amazed Fellows who enjoyed watching her father draw.
Fellows enjoyed drawing throughout her childhood but it was not until her 30’s when her husband’s grandfather inspired her to pick up a paintbrush.
Fellows, who grew up in the Southwest, gravitated toward depicting Western lifestyle and is commissioned around the nation to paint animal portraits. She studied art at Mesa Community College before attending the Scottsdale Art School.
Fellows’ artwork can be viewed at Phippen Western Annual Art, the Arizona Fine Art Expo and the Hidden in the Hills Artist Studio Tour in Cave Creek.
Marless teaches private classes and workshops at her home in Cave Creek.