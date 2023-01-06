Marless Fellows 2.jpg

The guest artist at the Fountain Hills Art League meeting on Jan. 9 is Marless Fellows, who will demonstrate oil painting with many of her artwork on sale. The complimentary event will be held at 6 p.m. at the Community Center and the public is welcome to attend.

Fellows’ art was first influenced by her father who would draw little cartoon elephants. As a child, these drawings amazed Fellows who enjoyed watching her father draw.