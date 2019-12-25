The Fountain Hills Art League has named Pamela Shearer as “Artist of the Year.”
Members view the work from the several “Artists of the Month” during their December holiday potluck. Artists of the Month during the year bring their work to the meeting to culminate with the vote of the membership to honor the best artist for the “Artist of the Year.”
Shearer will be featured in the membership booklet. Additionally, as “Artist of the Year” she will have her winning painting pictured on the Art League informational announcement cards available at the Community Center during the 2020 year.