The public is invited to view the Fountain Hills Art League member show at the Community Center.
Visitors are also invited to vote for their favorite artwork in the show. There are 44 works of art filling the walls of the Center. A wide variety of media including oils, acrylic, alcohol inks, watercolor, photographs, fiber art and ceramics are on display.
Other items include jewelry, beaded works and other unique items are featured in the display case. The show will hang through February.
Voting closes Monday, Feb. 21. Results will be announced at a reception at the Community Center Wednesday, Feb. 23, from 4 to 5:30 p.m. The public is invited to attend.
Most of the items in the show are for sale with prices listed. Contact numbers for the artists are available at the front desk.
Additional questions about the show can be directed to Pat Reich, 847-975-5061.