Art League.jpg

Fountain Hills Art League will host Debbe Goldstein at its upcoming regular meeting on Monday, April 3, at the Fountain Hills Community Center.

With a career of over 30 years in the arts, Goldstein will speak to friends and members of FHAL about her career as an art representative. Her history began in New York City at The Kitchen Center, a nonprofit alternative art center which identifies and presents emerging and under-recognized artists in video, music and dance.