Fountain Hills Art League will host Debbe Goldstein at its upcoming regular meeting on Monday, April 3, at the Fountain Hills Community Center.
With a career of over 30 years in the arts, Goldstein will speak to friends and members of FHAL about her career as an art representative. Her history began in New York City at The Kitchen Center, a nonprofit alternative art center which identifies and presents emerging and under-recognized artists in video, music and dance.
Goldstein moved to Klasky Csupo from the Art Center College of Design in Pasadena, Calif., which emphasized her skill in recruiting and teaching emerging artists to find significant and sustainable art careers.
According to a press release, a combination of her experience, education and online presence gives Goldstein a worldwide stage to promote her work.
Goldstein has served as president of the advisory board at ASU Art Museum and on the board of trustees at Scottsdale Museum of Contemporary Art (SMOCA).
“Her talent has no end and her vivaciousness is contagious,” the press release said. “Plan to enjoy an educational experience.”
The FHAL meet at the Community Center monthly. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and the meeting begins at 6 p.m.