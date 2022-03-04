Fountain Hills Art League held its annual All-Member Art Show through February.
There were 44 entries hanging in the Community Center through the month. Nearly 20 artists from the Art League participated.
Pat Reich, co-chair of the event, said there were 12 mixed media entries, 11 watercolors, eight acrylic, seven photography, three jewelry and three oil.
Barbara Zahno’s “Sunny Morning” was named best of show, having members of the public voting on the show. Co-Chair Kay Meyer announced the winner and also presented honorable mentions to two other artists.
“The voting was extremely close,” Meyer said. “These two artists were one vote away from the number who voted for best of show.”
Those artists are Reich for her “Organ Pipe Cactus” and Sally Atchinson for her “Traveling Together.”
Zahno is now eligible for the league’s Artist of the Year, which will be decided in December. In addition to her “best of show” honor, she is February Artist of the Month.
The league names one artist as artist of the month throughout the year.