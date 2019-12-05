The deadline to participate in Fountain Hills Art League’s Juried Art Exhibit is Dec. 15.
Artists are invited to compete for ribbons and monetary prizes.
The entry fee of $30 allows artists to enter two pieces.
Awards will be announced at the reception Jan. 9, 2020, from 6 to 8 p.m.
Categories include photography and digital imaging; painting (oils, acrylics, watercolor, mixed media); drawings (charcoal, pencil, ink, pastel); along with sculpture, ceramics, fiber art, beaded art, jewelry and wood.
Awards are $100 for best of show; category awards, $75 for first, $25 for second. Honorable mention awards also will be presented.
Applications can be accessed online at fountainhillsartleague.com or ilovefountainhills.com. They also are available at the Community Center or by contacting Bonnie Schweihs, doggiefaces@gmail.com.
Judges this year are Jason Horejs, co-owner of Xanadu Gallery and fine artist, Jane Bradley.
Art will be judged on the basis of originality, strength and quality of design and composition, mastery of the chosen medium, clarity of message and quality of presentation.
Bonnie Schweihs of Fountain Hills Art League is chair of the Art League art show. Co-chair is Mary Ahrens.
The show will hang at the Community Center through Jan. 31.
The event is co-sponsored by Fountain Hills Art League and Fountain Hills Cultural and Civic Association. For more information, visit fountainhillsartsleague.com, or call Schweihs, 480-467-9333.