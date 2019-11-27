Artists interested in participating in the annual Fountain Hills Juried Art Exhibit have until Dec. 15 to enter.
Artists are invited to compete for ribbons and monetary prizes.
The entry fee of $30 allows artists to enter two pieces.
Awards will be announced at the reception Jan. 9, 2020, from 6 to 8 p.m.
Applications can be accessed online at fountainhillsartleague.com or ilovefountainhills.com. They also are available at the Community Center or by contacting Bonnie Schweihs, doggiefaces@gmail.com.
Judges this year are Jason Horejs, co-owner of Xanadu Gallery and fine artist, Jane Bradley.
Horejs is second generation in the art business. His father is nationally-recognized oil painter John Horejs.
Horejs’ life has been filled with art. Though not interested in pursuing a life as an artist, he fell in love with the business side of art at an early age. When he was 12, the future gallery owner was employed by his father building custom canvas stretchers.
In 1991, at the age of 17, Horejs began working at a large western gallery in Scottsdale where he learned the gallery business from the ground up.
In 2001, Horejs and his wife, Carrie, opened Xanadu Gallery in Scottsdale, and expanded to a second location in Pinetop in 2019. The couple has built relationships with art collectors from all over the world and work to help cultivate new art buyers.
Bradley received her MFA at the University of Utah in painting and computer animation in 1991. In the 12 years following graduation she worked as a computer animator and eventually worked as art director for major console and computer game companies. She spent a great deal of time not only with 3D computer building and animation, she also became an expert in texture mapping.
In 2004, Bradley decided to return full time to painting and to teaching at community colleges and privately.
Since 2004 she has done numerous shows and won many awards for her work. She has sold work at the C.M. Russell Auction, the Scottsdale Salon of Art and Prescott’s Phippen Museum Western Art Show and Sale for which she won the 2006 Best of Show for her painting “Red Shoes.”
Bradley has chosen in the last few years to do fewer shows and instead concentrate on commissions and portraiture. In 2017 she was awarded Best of Show for her painting “Professor of Hip-Hop” in the Portrait Artist of Arizona competition.
She recently has been selected to participate in The American Women Artists Steamboat Art Museum show and the Women Artists of the West 49th National Exhibition. She is an associate member with distinction of the American Women Artists, a member of the Oil Painters of America, the Portrait Society of America, the Portrait Artists of Arizona and the Women Artists of the West.
Bonnie Schweihs of Fountain Hills Art League is chair of the Art League art show. Co-chair is Mary Ahrens.
The event is co-sponsored by Fountain Hills Art League and Fountain Hills Cultural and Civic Association. For more information, visit fountainhillsartsleague.com, or call Schweihs, 480-467-9333.