Jenny Willigrod is the upcoming artist to be featured at the Fountain Hills Artists’ Gallery. Willigrod’s chalk pastel pieces will be on display at the Gallery on Tuesday, Jan. 24, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
“My artwork has been labeled ‘Southwest Whimsical’ as I love bright, bold colors and my subjects are images from scenes of the Southwest and Mexico,” Willigrod said. “In this area of the world, the land can be harsh and the desert can be a muted palette of browns and grays. It never fails that amidst all of the dullness, a bright spot of color exists.