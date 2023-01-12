Chris Demma is the next artist to be featured at Fountain Hills Artists’ Gallery. Demma’s oil paintings will be on display at the Gallery on Tuesday, Jan. 17, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Arizona native Chris Demma invites her audience to experience the rugged yet evocative beauty of the Sonoran desert landscape. Her contemporary Southwestern oil paintings are creative expressions of the exotic botanicals, light and atmospherics of this singular place.