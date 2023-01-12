Chris Demma is the next artist to be featured at Fountain Hills Artists’ Gallery. Demma’s oil paintings will be on display at the Gallery on Tuesday, Jan. 17, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Arizona native Chris Demma invites her audience to experience the rugged yet evocative beauty of the Sonoran desert landscape. Her contemporary Southwestern oil paintings are creative expressions of the exotic botanicals, light and atmospherics of this singular place.
Working from personal photos, Demma searches for unique patterns, colors and shapes, then translates her images into intuitive impressions that she shares through her oil paintings.
“My primary passion is inspiring people to partake in the mystery and wonder of the Sonoran Desert,” Demma said.
The Gallery is located at 16858 E. Avenue of the Fountains and is open Monday to Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sundays 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information about exhibitions, events, workshops and upcoming demos, visit fountainhillsartistsgallery.com.