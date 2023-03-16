Kelly Bowman is the next artist to be featured at Fountain Hills Artists’ Gallery. Bowman’s acrylic paintings will be on display at the Gallery for two weeks, on Tuesdays, March 21 and March 28, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
“I live, think, play and am inspired by color,” Bowman said. “I cherish the colors of things in nature and surround myself with color. Along with color, I have always had a connection with animals, in particular, dogs and horses. It only made sense combining them to create happy, energetic, touching and telling portraits of animals.”