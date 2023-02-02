Linda Lawrence is the next artist to be featured at Fountain Hills Artists’ Gallery. Lawrence’s braided jewelry will be on display at the Gallery on Tuesday, Feb. 7, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
“I am a designer and artist of Japanese-inspired jewelry,” Lawrence said. “Keeping with the Japanese aesthetic, I create pieces of beauty through the simplicity of design.”
Lawrence uses the ancient Japanese braiding technique called Kumihimo, combined with modern materials to create braided jewelry that is unique and timeless. She also utilizes a Marudai, a traditional Japanese braiding stand.
“The repetitive braiding movements and the sounds of the wooden bobbins hitting against the legs of the stand becomes a form of meditation and focused relaxation,” Lawrence said. “The challenge of working with such a colorful array of beads and materials is what keeps the creation process interesting.”
Lawrence enjoys color and texture and will often create a bead soup of dozens of different beads, gemstones and pearls to use in a piece of jewelry. She also enjoys creating ombre effects where one color of bead blends seamlessly into another.
The Gallery is located at 16858 E. Avenue of the Fountains and is open Monday to Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sundays 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information about exhibitions, events, workshops and upcoming demos, visit fountainhillsartistsgallery.com