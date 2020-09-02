These months have been challenging for everyone, but local artists have been making lemonade with all those lemons.
Since galleries have been shuttered and art shows postponed or canceled, artists have been busy creating art and finding ways to show it. As all kinds of businesses have been doing more online, art shows have gone that route, too.
Local artists Judith Rothenstein-Putzer, Casey Cheuvront and Rose Balazs are participating in the “Creative Connections Fine Art Online Auction Fall 2020.”
The auction will be held Sept. 20-27 and represents artists from around the country, exhibiting a wide variety of media. A percentage of the proceeds will support the nonprofit “World Central Kitchen,” founded by Chef José Andrés and his wife. They started the nonprofit to “create smart solutions to hunger and poverty.”
Rothenstein-Putzer, a mixed-media artist, works with alcohol transfers with pen and ink. A hybrid between printmaking and photography, the negative space is further enhanced with pen and ink, making the images more vibrant and alive.
Cheuvront creates impressionist realism paintings of landscapes and wildlife in oils so her collectors can share that spiritual relationship and to sustain a deep respect for vanishing wild places and the creatures that call them home.
Balazs is a jeweler with a passion for seed beads. She creates intricate wearable art incorporating bead weaving, kumihimo and wire-wrapping.
Each of the local artists has multiple pieces in the auction. Art patrons and collectors may register for free and view the artwork beginning Sept. 16 at is.gd/fall2020auction.
Preview videos will be shared at creativeconnectionsfineart.com prior to the start of the auction. The start time is 6 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 20. The auction continues through 8 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 27.
For additional information email Nancy Breiman at nbreiman@gmail.com.
The World Central Kitchen has fed those in need during the pandemic, including medical professionals on the front lines and on the Navajo Nation. For more information on World Central Kitchen, visit wck.org.