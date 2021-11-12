Artists from Fountain Hills, the Verdes, Goldfield Ranch and Fort McDowell are encouraged to participate in the annual Fountain Hills Juried Art Show.
Participants from the area, along with Fountain Hills Art League members have until Dec. 15 to enter the show and compete for ribbons and monetary prizes.
Entry fee is $30, allowing artists to enter two pieces of art. Applications will be provided online at fountainhillsartleague.com.
Artists will deliver their entries to the Community Center Jan. 6 between 12:30 and 2 p.m. and will be on display through Jan. 31.
Winners will be announced at a reception Thursday, Jan. 13, at the Community Center. The event will be from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Jan. 13.
Judging the exhibition is Donna Levine, who has been painting for more than 60 years and teaching for more than 40. She has a master’s degree in painting and block printing from Pius XII Institute in Florence, Italy. She earned her bachelor’s degree in art and philosophy from Dominican University in Illinois.
Artwork will be judged on the following criteria: Originality; strength and quality of design and composition; mastery of chosen medium; clarity of the message; and quality of presentation.
Photos will be judged on the same criteria rather than technical aspects.
For more information on entering the show are online at fountainhillsartleague.com.
Awards are best of show, $100; first, second and honorable mention ribbons for category awards plus monetary awards depending on the number of entries.
Bonnie Schweihs is chairing the show with Carol Ofsthun in charge of entries. Show sponsors are Fountain Hills Art League and Fountain Hills Cultural and Civic Association.