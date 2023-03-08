Demo Artist 1.jpg

Jewelry Artist April Bower will be featured at Fountain Hills Artists’ Gallery on Tuesday, March 14, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Bower has always been fascinated by the many varied processes involved in metalworking. Executed in argentium sterling silver, copper, gold, bi-metals or mokume gane - a Japanese laminated metal, her work primarily feature metals with textures accented with gemstones, diamonds and semi-precious stones.