Jewelry Artist April Bower will be featured at Fountain Hills Artists’ Gallery on Tuesday, March 14, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Bower has always been fascinated by the many varied processes involved in metalworking. Executed in argentium sterling silver, copper, gold, bi-metals or mokume gane - a Japanese laminated metal, her work primarily feature metals with textures accented with gemstones, diamonds and semi-precious stones.
Specializing in earrings, cuff bracelets and pendants, Bower creates wearable jewelry with contemporary styling.
“I love forming jewelry in a low-tech way, with hammers and wood block,” Bower said. “There is much satisfaction in turning a flat sheet of metal into a beautiful and wearable three-dimensional thing with limited tools, hands and brain.”
At the Gallery, Bower will demonstrate a technique called anticlastic forming, in which she will form lightweight sculptural earrings.
The Gallery is located at 16858 E. Avenue of the Fountains and is open Monday to Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sundays 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information about exhibitions, events, workshops and upcoming demos, visit fountainhillsartistsgallery.com.