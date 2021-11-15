The L. Alan Cruikshank River of Time will hold its annual membership meeting Tuesday, Nov. 30 at 2 p.m.
The meeting will be held at the Community Center. Special guest speaker Michelle Reid of Museum Pros will discuss the renovation journey of the museum from conception to completion.
Reid owns Museum Pros, a design and construction firm specializing in small museums and attractions. According to a press release, Reid and her team created a visually appealing, entertaining and educational experience on a small budget, totally transforming the River of Time.
Reid is former executive director of Heritage Square in downtown Phoenix and has held positions in various museums in the western United States. She is currently the board president of the Museum Association of Arizona.
The annual meeting agenda includes 2021 accomplishments and a look to the future -- 2022 and beyond. There will be a special recognition for several long-time board members who are terming out. They include Jean Linzer, Debbie Skehen, Gerard Bisceglia, Gerry Colbert, Pat Issacson and Bob Wilson.
Members in attendance will also be asked to vote in potential new board members and pass proposed revisions to the by-laws.
A members-only open house will be hosted at the River of Time following the meeting.
The meeting is free to River of Time members, but pre-registration is required. Reservations can be made by calling 480-837-2612 or emailing admin@rotmuseum.org.
The museum reopened Oct. 23.