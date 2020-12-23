The Altered Art Exhibition remains in place at Fountain Hills Artists’ Gallery through tomorrow, Thursday, Dec. 24.
The gallery held its holiday celebration recently, awarding two gift certificates and named the “best of show” of the 33 examples of altered art. Gift certificate winners were Kent Jurgensen and Elen Schoenbeck. Best of Show went to April Bower. Visitors to the art gallery voted for the Best of Show award.
The art show was called “Let There Be Light” and featured colorful and festive works created by artists using lampshades as their canvas.
For the past several years, the Fountain Hills Artists’ Gallery has hosted art shows which ask artists to create art based on a theme. This year they were challenged to use the unusual surface or structure of a lampshade as their creative starting point.
Artists were inspired to paint, collage, embellish and deconstruct, letting their imaginations run wild. The exhibit will be on display through Dec. 25.
Fountain Hills Artists’ Gallery is located at 16858 E. Avenue of the Fountains. The art cooperative, run by the artists, is open Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.