The Fountains Art League “All Members Exhibit” is on display at the Community Center.
The artwork is a diverse presentation from fabric wall hanging, drawing, photography, ink & etching, digital prints, alcohol photo printing, painting and watercolors.
This year was the first time the Art League had a “People’s Choice” award where the community and Art League members voted for the best artwork in the exhibit.
This year’s winner is Barbara Zahno with her fine art photograph on 20” x 24” canvas titled “Purple Delight.” Zahno was awarded a ribbon and will be able to compete with other monthly League artists for “Artist of the Year,” which will be awarded during the League’s December potluck.
The “People’s Choice” was awarded during the Feb. 13 Valentine’s reception at the Community Center. The “All Members Exhibit” will continue until Feb. 28