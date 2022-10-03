“Addams Family” Fall Break Performing Arts Camp will commence Oct. 10 through 14, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
“Addams Family” Fall Break Performing Arts Camp will commence Oct. 10 through 14, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
There are two performing arts academies, one for ages 8 to 11 and another for ages 12 to 16.
Campers will rehearse for and perform in an “Addams Family” musical comedy. Campers will not only learn how to perform on stage, but also be educated along the way with the terminology and techniques needed to be in any production.
A final performance for the public will be held on Friday, Oct. 14 at 5 p.m.
A concurrent tech and production camp will be held for students 12 to 16 for those interested in learning the behind-the-scenes skills. These students will be involved in running lights, sound, handling props and assisting with scene changes.
Call 480-837-9661 x3 or visit fhtaz.org to register.
