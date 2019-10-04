Arizona Culinary Institute is hosting a special Family Fun Day Open House Saturday, Oct. 12.
The event will be held from 9 a.m. to noon. Activities include a 5K fun run, barbecue lunch, bounce house, bake sale and a silent auction. The school also will have a food drive. Those donating five cans of food will receive a free barbecue lunch. Tickets for the lunch are $5 each.
Registration for the fun run begins at 7:30 a.m., with race time at 8 a.m. A suggested $20 donation includes a barbecue meal ticket and a $5 voucher for the bake sale.
All proceeds go to the Veterans Military/Culinary Boot Camp Fund.
ACI is located at 10585 N. 114th St. in Scottsdale.
For more information visit azculinary.edu