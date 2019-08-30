Arizona Culinary Institute has announced its fall/winter wine tasting series.
Each month, a wine tasting menu with four courses and a flight of wines will be featured. The multi-course monthly events have been crafted by Management Instructor Kristina Ferro and Chef Instructor, both of whom teach Advanced Restaurant Operations to upper level students at ACI.
The events will be executed by ACI students as they learn Fine Dining Service, Wine and Food Pairing and the Culinary Brigade System during their final semester.
Events are as follows:
“Spain,” Sept. 19, $59.
:Germany,” Oct. 17, $59.
“Arizona,” Nov. 14, $69.
“Bubbles,” Dec. 12, $59.
Tickets to each event are limited and sell out quickly. For more information, visit azculinary.edu.
ACI is located at 10585 N. 114th St. in Scottsdale.