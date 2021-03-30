Laugh into spring with the Golden Age of Radio’s seasonal offerings from the Abbott and Costello show and The Jack Benny Program Thursday, April 1.
The program gets underway at 1 p.m. at the Activity Center in the Community Center.
Tomorrow, April 1, marks the beginning of the new baseball season, and no one got more laughs out of the game than Abbott and Costello. Golden Age of Radio airs a classic A&C baseball show, which includes the comedy duo’s famous “Who’s on First?” skit.
As for Jack Benny, a program about his day at the races will be presented. Benny’s adventure at the track features his entire gang of zany characters in those laugh-out-loud performances that made his radio show so legendary.
Time permitting, Golden Age of Radio will play requests from its extensive collection. The Golden Age of Radio Bruce Florence Library is available to all Activity Center members from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Activity Center membership is required to attend Golden Age of Radio meetings. Due to the pandemic, attendees must wear masks, and meetings will have limited seating.
For more information and to reserve a seat, call the Activity Center, 480-816-5200.