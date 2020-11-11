Tickets for the outdoor theater production of “4 on the Floor” are available.
Fountain Hills Theater opens its show this week with performances Friday and Saturday, Nov. 13 and 14, Sunday, Nov. 15, and Friday and Saturday, Nov. 20 and 21, and Sunday, Nov. 22. Friday and Saturday shows start at 7:30 p.m.; Sunday shows are at 2 p.m.
The new outdoor theater setup provides chair seating in socially distanced groups under twinkling outdoor lights. Seating will be available on the lawn in front of the stage. The theater will practice social distanced seating. Masks will be required for all attendees and staff.
A limited number of parking spots with a view of the stage also will be made available for those uncomfortable sitting outside. Patrons requesting a stage viewable parking spot may remain in their cars or sit outside their cars and “tailgate.”
Patrons are encouraged to purchase tickets in advance for a “contact free” experience. Seating is limited. Individual tickets are $35 for adults and $18 for youth 17 and under.
To purchase tickets, visit fhtaz.org or call 480-837-9661, ext. 3.
“4 on the Floor” is written and directed by Hill, choreographed by Noel Irick and musically directed by Jennifer Adams.
All performances will be at Fountain Hills Theater on the outdoor stage in the parking lot 11445 N. Saguaro Blvd. The outdoor stage is provided by Kern Entertainment.