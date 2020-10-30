Tickets for “4 on the Floor” at Fountain Hills Theater are available.
The theater had hoped to open the show indoors, but principals decided to keep COVID-19 restrictions in place and will hold the event outdoors in the brand-new outdoor theater.
The new outdoor theater setup provides chair seating in socially distanced groups under twinkling outdoor lights. Local mandates and CDC guidelines will be in effect for the safety of all patrons.
Seating will be available on the lawn in front of the stage. The theater will practice social-distanced seating. Masks will be required for all attendees and staff.
A limited number of parking spots with a view of the stage also will be made available for those uncomfortable sitting outside. Patrons requesting a parking spot may remain in their cars or sit outside their cars and “tailgate.”
All patrons are encouraged to purchase tickets in advance for a “contact free” experience. Seating is limited. Individual tickets are $35 for adults and $18 for youth 17 and under. To purchase tickets, visit fhtaz.org or call 480-837-9661, ext. 3.
“4 on the Floor” will open a week later than originally planned with shows at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Nov. 13-14, and at 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 15.
The show also will be staged the following weekend, Friday and Saturday, Nov. 21-22, at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, Nov. 23, at 2 p.m.
Four auto mechanics in 1969 want to become a rock and roll band, but all they know is cars, chrome and chicks.
Setting the story in 1969, Peter J. Hill created a tribute show “that hits on all cylinders” of the big hot rod songs of the ‘50s and ‘60s. In addition to the hits, the show also includes little known car songs like “Under the Wrench,” “Grandpa’s Advice” and “One Piece at a Time.”
“4 on the Floor” is written and directed by Hill, choreographed by Noel Irick and musically directed by Jennifer Adams.
All performances will be at Fountain Hills Theater on the outdoor stage in the parking lot located at 11445 N. Saguaro Blvd. The outdoor theater is provided by Kern Entertainment.