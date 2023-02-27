Discover the world of novelty and steampunk timepieces at the 2023 Sunshine Regional Exhibit, held at the Fountain Hills Community Center on Friday and Saturday, March 10-11.
This exhibit is entirely composed of personal collected items from members of the National Association of Watch and Clock Collectors (NAWCC).
Explore unique clocks and watches that combine functionality with original designs from antique gold-plated pot metal pieces to character watches featuring movie stars and cartoon figures.
See how steampunk technology blends with history and fantasy, incorporating timekeeping mechanisms into industrial-inspired case designs with non-functioning machine parts.
A number of presentations and a live auction will be held on Friday, March 10, starting with a video presentation that runs 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the Yavapai Room. At 11:30 a.m., Sherry Kitts will present “The Watch that Built an Empire” at 11:30 a.m., followed by a presentation by Rodolfo Carballo at 1:30 p.m. The live auction will begin at 3 p.m. on Friday.
On Saturday, March 11, Pat Fitzgerald will host a program about fabricating parts for clock restoration beginning at 10 a.m., followed by an interactive presentation from Sherry Kitts entitled “Meet your NAWCC National Board Member and Representative” at 11:30 a.m. A third presentation will be held at 1:30 p.m. whose speaker is yet to be announced.
Attendees who have a watch or clock that they would like included in the live auction on Friday can bring items to table 123 between 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. to be included in the live auction beginning at 3 p.m.
Silent auctions will be held throughout both Friday and Saturday.
“Our exhibit features items from our members' personal collections and is sure to provide a fascinating and entertaining experience,” a press release said. “Come and be a part of the journey through time!”
Packet pickup and setup will begin on Friday, March 10, at 7 a.m. Doors open at 9 a.m. on both days.
Coffee, water and snacks are located at the hospitality table outside the ballroom which are no charge but donations are welcome. Yolo’s Authentic Mexican Food Truck will be on-site for meals, including breakfast items.
The 2023 Sunshine Regional Exhibit is held at the Fountain Hills Community Center, 13001 N. La Montana Dr. For questions, send an email to frankwagnerrealtor@gmail.com or call 602-622-7687.