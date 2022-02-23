Fountain Hills Art League’s 10th annual Tour d’Artistes will give visitors a chance to interact with local artists and view original work in homes and studios in Fountain Hills.
Tour d’Artistes Studio Tour and Sale is set for Friday, Saturday and Sunday, March 4-6. The self-guided tour is free and open to the public.
Visitors can stop in at all the studios and homes from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. all three days. The tour takes attendees through several studios featuring local artists and multiple mediums.
In addition to seeing an amazing variety of artwork, by attending all of the studios during the three-day tour, visitors can enter a raffle to win one of two prizes. The first prize is a watercolor painting by Mary Lou Herrmann. The second prize is a $150 art certificate to be used toward the purchase of art from one of the participating tour artists.
Among the artists and studios are Soul Art In, 15741 E. Eagle Rock Drive, featuring Ryan Schmidt and his stainless-steel sculptures.
Also featured are artists at Fountain Hills Artists’ Gallery, 16858 E. Avenue of the Fountains and oil painter Michael Gallagher at Gallagher’s Art Gallery, 12625 N. Saguaro Blvd., Suite 104.
For a map of the studios, artists’ works and bios, visit fountainhillsartleague.com.
Among the sponsors for this year’s tour are Parkview Taphouse Bar & Grill and Skin Apeel Beauty Bar.