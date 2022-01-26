Everyone is invited to the Fountain Hills Art League’s 10th annual Tour d’Artistes Studio Tour and Sale March 4-6.
The tour features 22 artists in nine artists’ studios and galleries in Fountain Hills. The studios will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.
During this free event, the public will have the opportunity to interact with local artists. A wide variety of art media including painting, mixed media, glass, metal sculpture, digital photography, fiber art and jewelry will be available for purchase.
A studio map with artist bios and artwork are available online at fountainhillsartleague.com.
Those who attend all the studios over the three days can enter a raffle to win one of two prizes. First prize is a watercolor by Mary Lou Herrman. The second prize is a $150 art certificate to be used toward the purchase of art from one of the participating artists.
Two of the studios participating in the 2022 tour include By George Originals, 15225 E. Mustang Drive.
Artists there include Nancy Grahlmann, fused glass, multimedia and pastels; Sandy Herbst, jewelry, mixed media, painted purses; Judith Rothenstein Putzer, mixed media, jewelry; Veronique Benoit, silver work; Charlene Beil, jewelry, ink, oil; Gloria Sanchez, mixed media; and Carmen Kern, writing, photography.
The other studio is Desert Textures, 12419 N. Fountain Hills Blvd.
Artists showing there are Justine Waldie-Mantor, ink, etching, acrylic, collage; and Mary Lou Mulloy, gourd art, fused glass.
Some of the tour sponsors include Farmers Insurance, Cards of Fountain Hills and Fountain Hills Physical Therapy.