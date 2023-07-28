With school resuming Aug. 3, Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) deputies will be visible in school zones and surrounding areas conducting added enforcement.
“One of the biggest things we will be focusing on is speeding in school zones, as this poses the biggest danger to students and school staff,” MCSO Capt. Larry Kratzer said. “Folks should expect to see deputies in the school zones and there will be strict enforcement on speeding and moving violations in these areas.”
Another violation deputies will be watching for due to the safety issues it presents to students is the use of cellphones while driving, which is now a finable violation. They will also be enforcing violations in school zones such as no passing other vehicles and yielding for people in cross walks.
“We are asking people to slow down, focus on driving, pay attention to their surroundings and just be patient as things are always a little chaotic the first week or two of school as staff and parents try to figure everything out and get into a routine,” Kratzer said.
Deputies also try to share safety information with pedestrians and bicyclists (there are kids who walk or ride their bikes) to be aware of their surroundings and not assume a driver sees them.
“We encourage them to try and make eye contact with drivers and wait for them to come to a complete stop before proceeding in a crosswalk,” Kratzer said. “We also discuss riding on the correct side of the road and using bike lanes when possible, staying out of the roadway as much as possible. Additionally, we encourage children to walk with a friend or in groups if at all possible.
“We are excited for another school year to kick off here soon.”