The Town Council has approved the purchase of a new fire engine pumper for the Fountain Hills Fire Department.
The council voted unanimously to purchase the new truck for $513,914 to replace an engine purchased in 2008. That vehicle is experiencing extensive mechanical issues, according to Fire Chief Dave Ott.
While the town’s Vehicle Replacement Policy calls for the rotation of fire pumpers at 15 years or 120,000 miles, Ott said the current truck is simply no longer functioning.
The VRP does allow, at the discretion of the public works director and based on the recommendation of the fleet mechanic, for the early replacement due to excessive maintenance. In this instance maintenance costs over the past 12 months have reached 40 percent of the vehicle’s value. Current estimates for repairs are $35,000 totaling $60,000 for the year, according to Ott.
The town’s Vehicle Replacement Fund has adequate reserves to cover the cost of the replacement. The old vehicle would be sold at auction with proceeds returned to the VRP.
The new truck to be purchased is a demonstration 2019 Rosenbauer FX Custom Pumper. Rosenbauer is a South Dakota company and the new truck is available immediately from stock in the Valley.
The fire department does have a reserve pumper in use and will continue until the new engine is available for duty.