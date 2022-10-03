Pamela McCasland, owner of Skin Apeel Beauty Bar welcomes a newly licensed esthetician to the staff, Jillian Sky Smith, a graduate of the East Valley Institute of Technology (EVIT) Academy of Cosmetic Arts in Aesthetics.
“Jillian has just graduated esthetic school and has joined our team, specializing in student facials, acne issues, teeth whitening, spray tanning, brow waxing and lash lifting,” McCasland says.
Despite her long list of capabilities, Smith will focus most of her efforts on helping young adults struggling with acne.
“We offer services for anything from anti-aging to acne, and Jillian’s going to be specializing in that department of student facials,” McCasland says.
Smith attended EVIT during high school and graduated from their cosmetic program in the same year that she graduated from Desert Mountain High School.
At EVIT, Smith learned the science of skincare and developed techniques and knowledge of the beauty and spa industry including waxing, facials, deep pore cleansing, exfoliation, makeup techniques and other specialized treatments.
The EVIT program is heavily focused on the practical application of skills to prepare students for the Arizona State Board of Cosmetology exam for Aesthetics, which Smith has completed.
“I think it’s really wonderful,” says Smith. “I think a lot of people think of spas as very woo-woo and just very fluffy. [Skin Apeel] is very professional in a light sense.”
Adding a newly licensed esthetician to the staff, McCasland is eager to train Smith and provide her with a studio to learn and hone her craft.
“Jillian is going to be a superstar in her field,” McCasland said. “She’s very professional and she’s eager to do great services. She’s trainable and lovable and adorable.”
Along with the addition of Smith, McCasland is currently training her assistant Karleen Humphrey to become a certified Jane Iredale makeup artist.
Iredale Cosmetics is a renowned skincare and mineral makeup company that encompasses a range of makeup and skincare products. Humphrey will begin as a Jane Iredale makeup artist in October.
“Karleen has already been selling makeup for me on her own,” McCasland says. “She’ll be protégé-ing with me as I am working with the clients.”
Skin Apeel carries Jane Iredale products, along with their main line of skincare, PCA SKIN, an Arizona-grown brand that has now become a global skincare company.
Along with the upgraded staffing and the perennial services like chemical peels and custom facials, Skin Apeel has recently incorporated a new method of applying facials in the form of The HydraFacial.
Using red light therapy, The HydraFacial helps improve skin appearance through extraction, exfoliation and hydration, whereby impurities are suctioned out of the skin. For McCasland, it’s her new favorite toy.
“HydraFacial is a huge machine that I waited eight years to get,” she says. “There’s no need to go to Scottsdale. We offer all the services.”
At Skin Apeel, student and teacher rates are available, along with discounts for Fountain Hills Women’s Club members, PTO members and those affiliated with the Children Cancer Network.
Next month, McCasland celebrates 12 years of business in Fountain Hills. She credits her clients for their loyalty and most of all her dedicated staff who bring joy to herself and everyone that comes in the door.
“People walk through these doors happy and they leave with a glow on their face,” McCasland said. “They’re literally gonna get a glow, but they’re leaving from a glow within their heart.”
To book an appointment with Smith or to view a list of services, call or text 480-280-7276 or visit skinapeelbeautybar.com.