Shop locally and win Fountain Hills Times Dollars!* At the end of the promotion, there will be a drawing for the $500 grand prize, $300 Second Prize and $200 Third Prize winner. Be sure the enter each week for the 5 Weekly prizes of $25 each*
Weekly drawings will be held Nov. 21st & 29th, Dec. 5th & 12th. The Grand Prize drawing is also on Dec. 12.
*Drawing winners will receive payouts in “Fountain Hills Times Dollars” and must be redeemed by Jan. 31, 2020. Winners will be able to spend these “dollars” in the businesses participating in the Fountain Hills Times holiday sales promotion.
To enter, go to any, or all, of the participating stores and restaurants listed below. There will be a drawing box displayed in each of the businesses. You can fill out one coupon each visit. The more shops you visit, the better your chances of winning. (You have to sign up each week to be eligible for that week’s drawing.)
Do your holiday shopping while you are signing up for the contest. Many of these businesses have specials on gift ideas and gift certificates can be purchased.
- A to Z Reruns
- All American Sports Grill
- Anytime Fitness
- Arrivederci
- Blossom Kitchen
- Brooklyn Bedding
- Cards of Fountain Hills
- Cheryl’s of Fountain Hills
- Chocofin Chocolatier
- Cigar’s N Such
- Classy-Jazzy
- DC Bar & Grill
- Denny’s
- Essential Elements
- Euro Pizza Café
- Fearless Kitty Rescue
- Fireside Grille
- Fountain Fashions
- Gallagher’s Gallery & Framing
- Georgie’s Diner
- HAO Restaurant
- HD Asian Bistro
- Hud’s Custom Design Floors
- Jaunty Salon
- MorningStar Asst. Living
- OYO’s Frozen Yogurt
- Parkview Taphouse
- Paul’s Ace Hardware
- Phil’s Filling Station Grill
- Quality Consignment
- Rosati’s Pizza
- Saddle Bronc
- Sapori D’Italia Restaurant
- Senor Taco
- Senor Taco II
- Shoe Casual
- Skin Apeel Beauty Bar
- Son’s of American Legion post #58
- Streets of New York
- To Your Health
- UPS