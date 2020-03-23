Those wondering where in Fountain Hills they can get a bite to eat can visit the our website for a tentative list of restaurants in town open for services including takeout, curbside pick-up and home delivery.
Go to fhtimes.com and scroll down the page below the news section to the big red banner labeled, “Local Eats To Go” and click to see if a favorite restaurant is on the list. Or you can click here: Local Eats To Go
Any restaurants that are not listed and wish to let people know they have service available may call The Times at 480-837-1925, or email duke@fhtimes.com.