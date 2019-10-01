There are hundreds of locally owned businesses in Fountain Hills.
Most consumers understand the difference that shopping locally makes. Studies have shown that shopping local returns much more revenue to their local communities compared to shopping with national chains.
The printed edition of the Fountain Hills Residential & Business Directory is a great way to connect local consumers and businesses. We also have advertising options to market your business in newsprint and online.
Businesses who pay for their directory advertisement before Oct. 18, 2019 will receive 10% off their advertising rate.
The 2020 edition will be distributed in March of 2020. The final advertising deadline is January 17, 2020.
Call your advertising representative today at 480-837-1925 or email Brent Cruikshank, Duke Kirkendoll or John Gibson.