The 2024 Fountain Hills Community Guide & Business Directory is still a ways off, but space reservations for advertisers and editorial changes have started.
This annual publication is seen as a handy tool for residents and visitors alike. It’s basically a one-stop shop for all things Fountain Hills and the surrounding communities, offering plenty of information on everything from local parks and service organizations to schools, golf courses, Town services and more. There’s information on local shopping, medical services, hiking opportunities, accommodations, the local Boys & Girls Club, Fort McDowell, the Civic Center, public art and beyond.
If someone visits Fountain Hills, they can pick up a Community Guide and get a bird’s-eye view of what makes Fountain Hills so special. For locals, there’s plenty of information here on how to get out and get involved, as well as contact information for local businesses and the like.
We will be printing at least 15,000 copies to be distributed throughout Fountain Hills, on local newsstands, online at fhtimes.com and copies are available at the Chamber of Commerce Visitors Center, Town Hall, and many local businesses.
Deadline to reserve advertising space in the 2024 edition is November 17, 2023. Advertisements paid in full before September 27, 2023 will receive a 10% discount.
For more information, please contact an advertising representative at 480-837-1925.
If you have updated information regarding clubs, events, or any other editorial changes, please feel free to email the editor, Ryan Winslett.