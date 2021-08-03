As the new school year begins, a couple of special events have been planned to kick things off in a fun way.
Boohoo/Yahoo
The PTO is putting on a Back to School Boohoo/Yahoo event, celebrating either the tears or cheers for when local youngsters return to school.
This event is scheduled for Tuesday, Aug. 10, in the McDowell Mountain Elementary School Multipurpose Room.
Send the kids to class, then come meet new faces from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. Coffee, muffins and tissues will be provided by the PTO. For more information, visit fhusdpto.org.
Bash
The Town of Fountain Hills Parks and Recreation Department is hosting a Back to School Bash on Aug. 20. This event is presented by RE/MAX Sun Properties and The Sonoran Lifestyle Team, and will take place from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Four Peaks Park.
Activities, which are subject to change, include water slides, food trucks, a dunk tank, music, yard games and a visit from MCSO and the Fountain Hills Fire Department.