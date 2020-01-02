Fountain Hills Art League will host artist Laura Thurbon at its monthly meeting Monday, Jan. 6.
The meeting starts at 6:30 p.m. at the Community Center.
Thurbon will share how she works with acrylics as well as some of her favor-ite works from the past. A professional artist and muralist, Thurbon primarily studied in Lima, Peru. Winner of many art awards, her artwork is part of collections in the United States, South America, Europe, Israel and India.
She has published works and public murals around Arizona. An art educator for more than 20 years, Thurbon has taught in private and charter schools, adult education courses as well as individuals seeking to learn her techniques.
Her current focus and collection embrace organic forms and encompasses them into abstract compositions. Whether it’s an interpretation of a south-west landscape, a Japanese tree or the migration of metaphorical butter-flies, she invites the view-er to make a connection to their own emotions to these original organic forms.